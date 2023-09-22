Fishguard’s Hooked@31 will be opening its doors today, Friday, September 22 and tomorrow, Saturday, September 23 for a burger pop up.

The fish and chip shop is offering a choice of 11 burgers including a Fully Loaded, a 6oz beef burger topped with pulled pork, onion rings, cheese, BBQ sauce and lettuce.

Other burgers on offer include an organic halloumi burger, peri peri chicken, The Porky pulled pork burger and a fishcake burger.

All burgers are flame grilled on Hooked’s lava grill.

Sides include chips, coleslaw, onion rings There is also a children’s menu offering a small burger, chicken goujons or sausages, all with chips and baked beans for £6.75.

All the meat burgers come from Gwaun Valley Meats butchers in Letterston, with the organic halloumi coming from Caws Teifi.

Hooked has also made a fresh batch of ice cream in ten different flavours ready for this weekend. The ice cream is made on site in small batches using local Morfa Milk and Welsh cream.

Burger prices range from £7.75 to £9.50, there is a 10 per cent discount for anyone with a Hooked thermos bag.

Hooked@31 was whittled down from 10,500 chippies across the UK to be named one of the top ten in the UK and was also ranked among the top two in Wales in the 2020 in the National Fish & Chip Awards.

In 2021 it was named as one of the best in Wales as part of the 2021 edition of the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops.

The business closed its doors in January this year but now runs as a successful pop-up restaurant.

The next Hooked@31 pop-up fish and chip Fryday will be on September 29.

Al pop ups run from 4.30pm to 8pm.