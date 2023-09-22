Officers were called to an undisclosed location in Haverfordwest in the early hours of September 4, after receiving information that a police car had been damaged.

“Michael Harries contacted the officers to say that he’d damaged the windows of a police car,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He’d volunteered that he’d done it, but the vehicle wasn’t usable as a result of the damage that he’d caused.”

The court wasn’t told how Harries had caused the damage, however Ms Vaughan said the cost of repairing the windscreen amounted to £198.70.

Harries, 37, of Barn Street, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage to property. He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“Over the last few months things have been difficult for him,” he said.

“He’s relapsed and is now drinking a considerable amount of alcohol following the death of his dog, which meant everything to him.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that Harries owns his own building company, however he has been unable to work as a result of his alcohol consumption.

“He’s been barely able to work at all, because of his problems,” he said. “He was intoxicated that night, he got upset, he did something really silly and called the police. It was a cry for help.”

After considering the facts, magistrates fined Harries £46.

He was also ordered to pay £198.70 in compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police for the damage caused to the police vehicle as well as £85 costs and an £18 court surcharge.

