Get out your lederhosen, dust off your stein glasses and get ready as Oktoberfest celebrations get set to kick off across South Wales from next weekend.
From the outfits to the German beer and food, there is so much to like about Oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period which dates back to October 12, 1810.
The event is replicated, in a smaller format, in countries all over the world including in the UK.
If you are planning on heading out for a beer or two, want to catch some live music or fancy dining out on some Würstl (sausages) in celebration of Oktoberfest in south Wales - here's a list of places to go.
Oktoberfest events in South Wales
Oktoberfest Cymru (Newport)
When: Saturday, October 14 - 5:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:00pm)
Where: The Queens Hotel, Newport
There are only a small number of tickets left for the event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).
Ticket prices range from £14 (general admission) to £115.75 (entry and reserved table for six people).
Oktoberfest Cymru (Cardiff)
When: Saturday, September 30 - 4pm until 11pm (last entry at 7pm)
Where: VSA Warehouse, Cardiff
There are only a small number of tickets left for the event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).
General admission tickets remaining cost £22.50 or you can buy a pass that gets you entry and a reserved table for six people for £165.25.
Oktoberfest @ Depot
When: Saturday, October 7, 14 and 21 (5pm until 11pm)
Where: Depot Warehouse, Unit 8, Curran Road, Cardiff, CF10 5DF
Cardiff's original Oktoberfest returns to DEPOT for 3 HUGE events this October! 🇩🇪— DEPOT (@DepotCardiff) July 13, 2023
~ What to expect ~
🍺 Huge Steins
🌭 Street Food with an Oktoberfest twist
🎉 Full venue decor
🎺 Thigh slapping German tunes from the Bavarian Oom-Pah band
🎟️👇🏼https://t.co/o1ugkKGU1d pic.twitter.com/Z9Ve7sqjuO
The Depot website reads: "Cardiff’s original Oktoberfest returns to DEPOT for 3 huge dates this October – 7th, 14th, 21st !!
"Join us for this unmissable celebration of the nations favourite brews and ales.
"We’ll have a host of different beers on offer from a range of producers so there will be something for everyone to enjoy."
The event is set to feature:
- Giant Steins
- Street Food with an Oktoberfest twist
- Full venue decor
- German tunes from the Bavarian Oom-Pah band
Tickets are still available for the event (at the time of publication) via the See Tickets website with a variety of options on sale.
Ticket prices range from £7.70 (students) to £110 (birthday package for eight people).
Oktoberfest Cymru (Carmarthen)
When: Saturday, September 30 - 4pm until 11pm (last entry at 7pm)
Where: Carmarthen County Showground in Carmarthen
There still tickets available for the Carmarthen Oktoberfest Cymru event via the Skiddle website (at the time of publication).
Similar to the Cardiff event, general admission tickets remaining cost £22.50 or you can buy a pass that gets you entry and a reserved table for six people for £165.25.
Cardigan Castle OktoberFest
When: Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7 (6.30pm until 7.30pm)
Where: Cardigan Castle, Green Street, Cardigan, SA43 1JA
Tickets are available via the Cardigan Castle website for the Friday night for £25 (at the time of publication). The Saturday night event has sold out.
A ticket to the event provides one person with:
- A garanteed seat
- 1L Stein for use on the night (must be returned at the end of the evening)
- Live Music from Eine Kleine Oompah
- Traditional German meal (veggie option available)
The Cardigan Castle website states Bavarian fancy dress is (almost) compulsory.
