The criminals are wanted for drug offences, a knife attack and for breaching the conditions of their release from prison.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of these offenders should contact the police on 101 or via a direct message on social media, or report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111.

Lynne Leyson

The head of the Leyson drugs gang, Lynne Leyson, is on the run. (Image: Crimestoppers)

Lynne Leyson, 52, of Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, is wanted after being convicted for being “the dominant force” of the Leyson drugs gang.

Leyson was jailed in her absence last week for nine years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and the possession of criminal property – relating to £17,190 in cash.

Her husband Stephen, 55, and son Samson, 24, were jailed for 11 and six years respectively at Swansea Crown Court in July.

Leyson, who reportedly also uses the alias Annelyn Caldicot, is described as being around 5ft 4, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes, is right handed, and has a surgical scar on left leg. She has a Welsh accent.

You can report information anonymously online to Crimestoppers using the reference number: CS2309-19199.

Ali Abdullah Ahmadian

Ali Abdullah Ahmadian is wanted in connection with supplying cocaine and cannabis into Aberystwyth. (Image: Crimestoppers)

Ali Abdullah Ahmadian, 32, is wanted by Dyfed-Powys Police in connection with a county lines operation which supplied cocaine and cannabis into Aberystwyth between 2022 and 2023.

Ahmadian is around 5ft 8, of medium build, with short black hair and a beard.

You can report information anonymously online to Crimestoppers using the reference number: CS2308-19148.

Peshtiwan Abdullah Karim

Peshtiwan Abdullah Karim is wanted for his role in supplying Class A and B drugs to Aberystwyth. (Image: Crimestoppers)

Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for Peshtiwan Abdullah Karim, 32, because of his involvement in a county lines operation which flooded Aberystwyth with Class A and B drugs over the last year.

Karim is about 5ft 10, of medium build with black receding hair.

He was last seen in the west Midlands, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

You can report information anonymously online to Crimestoppers using the reference number: CS2308-19147.

Salim Saeed

Salim Saeed is wanted for a knife attack in Swansea. (Image: Crimestoppers)

Salim Saeed is wanted for a serious assault on St Helens Road in Swansea on March 4.

The victim in the case suffered stab wounds to his arm.

South Wales Police have said Saleed, who is aged between 30 and 35, has links to Swansea, Cardiff and the Dyfed Powys force area.

You can report information anonymously online to Crimestoppers using the reference number: CS2304-18998.

James Alexander Campbell

James Campbell is wanted after breaching the conditions of his prison release conditions. (Image: Crimestoppers)

51-year-old James Alexander Campbell has been recalled to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

Campbell’s crimes took place in Plymouth, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He is believed to have been in Birmingham for a period of time.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information nationwide which could help locate Campbell.

You can report information anonymously online to Crimestoppers using the reference number: CS2302-18910.