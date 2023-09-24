First I had this e-mail from Ann Dobson: "Jeff. It was good to be part of the commemorative service yesterday on the Rath in Milford.

It was the first time I had heard about the service, although this was the fourth year of the ceremony.

Olwen (Image: Jeff Dunn)

My mother Olwen Eliza Kathleen Johns (later Phillips), (See photo) in the early years of the war, up until she married in 1942, was a worker in the Mine Depot in Milford. At that time she had left her home at Kelwon Cottage in Orlandon, nr St Brides, and was staying in lodgings near Pill, in Milford.

Her younger sister Nancy Winifred Lavina Johns (later James) (See photo) was also in lodgings and working in the Mine Depot.

They were both country girls and found it quite exciting to be living in Milford Haven, and living away from their parents for the first time. Unfortunately the first lodging house they were staying at in Pill, the landlady took the two girls' ration books, used their coupons, but they saw very little of the food themselves. They moved to different lodgings close by and were much happier.

My mother, Olwen, told many stories about her time in the Depot. She particularly enjoyed the camaraderie and chatter as all the young women were working on the wooden benches together.

Lots of secrets were shared and practical jokes went on.

In particular, no one seemed to like the male supervisor who came into the workrooms regularly,

to check on what they were doing. The work was fairly monotonous, but they had to concentrate to get the work completed on time.

Nancy (Image: Jeff Dunn)

Two other good friends of theirs at the Depot were two sisters, Vera and Ina Ball.

The girls worked hard during long hours. My Aunt Nancy said: "It was boring work putting the T.N.T into the mines!" However, Nancy had to be moved out of that section because she developed eczema, and worked in a different department. As far as I know no worker was allocated protective overalls or uniform. Each morning, as the ladies queued up to be allowed in, they were "frisked" to make sure no one was carrying in cigarettes or matches.

On one particular day my mother reminisced that the Foreman walked through the room shouting

and telling a few ladies off. And as soon as his back was turned and the door was shut, one young lady got up onto the workbench and started singing and dancing to a WW2 song "Salome/"

"Salome.. Salome

You should see Salome

Dancing there with her feet all bare

Every little wriggle makes the boys all stare..."

All the girls laughed and thought it was so comical.

I thought I would say thank you for the commemorative service.

Quite often the work of women during WW2 is forgotten. But they played a part in the war effort and should be recommended too.

If you have any photographs of the outside or inside of the Depot, or any group photographs of the workforce, I would be very happy to have copies. During Covid lockdown I spent many hours on ancestry.co.uk finding out about my mother and father's ancestors. Fascinating stuff.

Many thanks Jeff."

And then I had this email from Margaret Brace: "Dear Jeff. Thank you for mentioning the memorial service to the workers of Milford Haven Mine Depot and the mine laying and mine sweeping ships in your TRM column of 6th September.

Muriel (Image: Jeff Dunn)

My mother Muriel Weymouth (later Lewis) worked at the Depot during the Second World War.

She once told me that the Supervisor came into their room one morning and selected three of the

women, including herself, for a "very important job." They followed him to another part of the

factory where he said: "Now this is how you assemble a detonator." Some honour!

One day at work they heard a huge explosion... the oil tanks at Pembroke Dock had been bombed.

They were told to get under the tables. Meantime, my mother's grandfather, who lived with them in the family home in Brooke Avenue, immediately thought: "The Depot's been hit" and ran all the way to the Rath where he could see the tank fire over the harbour and realised the Depot was safe.

In talking about the memorial service to my brother-in-law, George Thomas of Dewsland Street the

following day, I was surprised to learn that he had previously attended the event, having served on the fast mine layer, HMS Apollo for 18 months of his National Service. He also recalled his grandmother, Mary Trevithick of Llangwm, who worked at the Depot in the early years.

One small mention in your column, Jeff, has turned up so many memories… thank you again.

Also many thanks to Neil Jackson and the British Legion for organising the service.

Although it was the fourth annual service of this kind I had not heard of it before.

I think that with added publicity there would be many more in the town who would turn out to

remember this piece of Milford's history."

I'm grateful to both ladies for sharing these memories and would love to know who it was that sang "Salome" on that Depot workbench.... I wonder if it was my dear old mum!

Mine depot (Image: Jeff Dunn)

My third photo is an old one of the Depot, but I have no idea when it was taken.

If anyone can help Ann with her request for wartime depot snaps, please get in touch.

That's just about it, except for this week's "words of wisdom," which come from Washington Irving: "Whenever a man's friends begin to compliment him about looking young, he may be sure that they think he is growing old."

Take care, please stay safe.