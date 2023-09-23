We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is favourite summer photos.

We received dozens of submissions of our members' favourite pictures they've taken this summer including scenic and picturesque views, pictures of animals and much more. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Porthgain Harbour (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Blue lagoon (Image: Ethan Merry (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Time for a pint. (Image: Darren Tucker (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Withybush Woods (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Horse and foal. (Image: Cynthai Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Tower Point. (Image: Dan Soper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

