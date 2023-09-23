THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is favourite summer photos.

We received dozens of submissions of our members' favourite pictures they've taken this summer including scenic and picturesque views, pictures of animals and much more. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Porthgain HarbourPorthgain Harbour (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Blue lagoonBlue lagoon (Image: Ethan Merry (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Time for a pint.Time for a pint. (Image: Darren Tucker (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Withybush WoodsWithybush Woods (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Horse and foal.Horse and foal. (Image: Cynthai Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Tower Point.Tower Point. (Image: Dan Soper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

