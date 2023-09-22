“The cost of replacing all of the signs which are being blacked out throughout the county will most definitely not come out of Mark Drakeford’s pocket but from our own,” commented county councillor Iwan Ward.

“Our council tax is high enough already, but if these signs are having to be replaced by each respective county council, then the cost is going to fall back on us as individuals.

“Like many people in my ward, I’m not particularly happy about the new 20mph resctrictions as I have to adapt the working day to make sure that my staff get to their jobs on time but that’s just the way it is.

"Damaging the signs is most definitely not the way to resolve the problem. This is just going to make matters worse.”

Cllr Wards’comments were made after new 20mph signs were found black out with thick marker pen in Crymych, Hermon, Tegryn, Boncath and Mynachlogddu.

Signs have also been damaged in parts of Ceredigion, including Cribyn and Llanon.

The damaged signs have prompted widespread criticism from the residents in the villages where the signs have been attacked.

“It’s time these people grew up,” commented one angry resident in Mynachlogddu.

“Haven’t they got anything better to do with their time than go around painting over the new signs? Maybe it’s time the Welsh Government started thinking about increasing the cost of black paint.”

But despite the actions in the outlying villages, it’s Pembrokeshire’s main towns which are being hardest hit by the new 20mph zones, such as Haverfordwest Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Neyland.

“Is spending £33 million on a blanket rollout of 20mph zones really a good use of money?” questioned Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

“This blanket speed will negatively affect people’s lives as well as delay emergency services, cause more congestion on our roads and increase fuel consumption.”

The new speed restrictions have been imposed across 7,700 miles of urban and village roads throughout Wales by the Labour-led Welsh Government.

As a result, Wales has become the first UK country where speed limits have been reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph in built-up residential areas.

The Welsh government states that the new rule is hoped to save lives and cut costs for the NHS.

Ministers have said that motorists caught driving over the 20mph limit but under speeds of 30mph will initially be given advice by police instead of being given mandatory fines.