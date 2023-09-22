The 16th-17th century gold finger ring was discovered by local man Tim Warner while metal-detecting on a riverbank in Uzmaston, Boulston and Slebech area on February 14, 202.

The finger ring is a memento mori ring. It has the outline of a skull with cross-hatching on a central bezel.

An inscription reading Memento Mori, Latin for ‘remember that you [have to] die’, surrounds this in a small and neat italic script.

A report by Adam Gwilt, principal curator: prehistory at the National Museum of Wales, said that the style and lettering of the ring indicates it dates to Tudor or Stuart times (AD 1550-1650).

This was a time before the advance of modern medicine, when many people died young, without known cures and during childbirth. The ring may have been a reminder of loved ones lost, or a personal acknowledgment that good health and life was precious.

“The ring reflects the high mortality during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries with the motif and inscription acknowledging the brevity and vanity of life,” Dr Gwilt’s report reads.

On each side-shoulder of the ring there is scroll and stem decoration. Small traces of black enamel survive in the engraved lines of the inscription.

The ring was declared treasure by assistant coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Mr. Mark Layton, earlier this month.

It passed the test for treasure, being more than 300 years old and coontaining at least 10 per cent precious metal.

“This has been a fascinating opportunity for me to learn a little bit more about out local history,” said Mr Layton.

The inquest heard that both Haverfordwest Town Museum and Mr Warner were interested in acquiring this treasure find, following its independent valuation by the Treasure Valuation Committee.