The defendants faced charges of drink driving, careless driving and failing to give information relating to the driver alleged to have committed a driving offence.

Their cases were held in Newport, Caernarfon, Bath and the Battersea area of London.

MALCOLM STUART ROBINSON, 56, of Nevern, near Newport, refused to identify the driver of a Ford Transit van who was alleged to have committed a motoring offence.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on September 12.

Robinson was fined £660, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He also received six penalty points.

ALED LEWIS, 40, of Cross Inn in Ceredigion, was caught drink driving.

Lewis was caught behind the wheel of an Iveco Daily van on the A499 at Minffordd in Gwynedd on August 19.

When breathalysed, he recorded 63 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 14.

Lewis was fined £346, and must pay £85 in costs and a £138 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 37 months.

MATHEW BRAYLEY, 42, of Hendre Road in Capel Hendre, Ammanford, refused to identify the driver of a Nissan Juke who was alleged to have committed a motoring offence.

A charge of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates' Court on September 15.

Brayley was fined £660, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge.

He also received six penalty points, and was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

BEN CONWAY, 25, of Heol Y Craig in Aberporth, has been charged with careless driving.

Conway was accused of driving without due care and attention on Lower Ashley Road in Bristol on October 1 last year.

He pleaded not guilty in May, but on September 11 was found guilty at Bath Magistrates' Court.