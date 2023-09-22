Last December, after weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that Shaws had gone into liquidation, resulting in the closure of 28 shops throughout England and Wales, including Haverfordwest and Carmarthen.

The site of the former Shaws the Drapers store, at 6-7 Castle Square has been empty since then.

An application has now been submitted to county planners by Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Ltd to use the site as a Betfred betting shop, which would require a change of planning use and alterations to the shopfront.

The applicants say the existing Betfred in the town, at nearby 48 High Street, would, if the application is successful, become vacant, and be marketed as a retail or commercial unit, ensuring there would be no additional Bookmakers proposed in this location.

Agent ID Planning, in its submission on behalf of Done Brothers, said that, despite marketing over a nine-month period, the property has been unable to secure a viable retail or other operator.

It added: “This application seeks to facilitate a relocation of Betfred’s existing bookmaker business from 48 High Street to 6-7 Castle Square to a larger unit that better fits their business floorspace requirements.

“The relocation of Betfred’s existing Bookmaker business brings a large vacant unit back into active use on Castle Square which supports economic growth principles in national and local planning policy. Minor alterations are proposed to the front elevation to provide a new shopfront with a single access door.

“Betfred is the world’s biggest privately-owned betting company and one of the UK’s biggest privately-owned retail outlets. Licensed betting shops are regarded as being main town centre uses and are seen to maintain the vitality and viability in local town and district centres by complementing the main retail and commercial function.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.