The two-day event at the Town Moor opens on Saturday, September 23, with chef demonstrations, talks and tastings, music performances, a bar and street food area, and more than 45 food-related stalls.

Saturday will see demonstrations from Jonathan Williams and head chef Charlie from the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, Michael Inker of The Angel in Narberth, Pembrokeshire-based chef Orsola Muscia, and Jacqueline Anne Morgan – also known as JAM – from Karm’en Kafe in Carmarthen.

Orsola Muscia and Michael Inker are amongst the chefs serving up the festival demonstrations. (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

There will also be a panel discussion with writer Carwyn Graves, James Harrison-Allen – the founder of Still Wild distillery – and Jacqueline Anne Morgan looking at food sustainability and the future of rural communities in Wales.

The first day will close with a talk and tasting with James Harrison-Allen.

Sunday’s event will open with a demonstration from Michelle Evans of Paternoster Farm.

Festival favourite and patron Angela Gray – a broadcaster, food writer and cookery school owner – will then demonstrate a tasty ‘alternative Sunday lunch’.

Festival patron Angela Gray. (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

The afternoon will see a demonstration with chef and author Sam Cooper, and a talk and a tasting with Jemma Vickers and Paul Holt of Hebron Vineyard.

Live music comes from favourite and up-and-coming performers and community music groups including Rona Mac, Shanty Le Hara, Caroline Harrison, Tomos Newman, Jack Daw, Bluebox, BoxSet, Fiddlebox, Côr Dysgwyr Sir Benfro, Carmarthen Ukuleles and Tywi Tune Club.

Organised by a committee of local volunteers, the festival has been running for more than two decades and includes an education day for local schools before the main festival opens.

Committee chairman Colin Russell said: “We are delighted to offer a place to showcase why this area is a must visit destination when it comes to the best of Welsh food and drink.

“It takes a lot of work to put on the festival and we thank all of our guest chefs, stallholders, performers, volunteers and visitors who make the festival possible each year thanks to their passion, expertise and community spirit.”

Jonathan Williams and Charlie Cowgill-Pang of Cafe Mor. (Image: Narberth Food Festival)

Gates open at 10am on both days of Narberth Food Festival, at the Town Moor, and close at 6pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

Entry costs £5 each day, with under 16s going free. Dogs are welcome in the outside public areas, but not the food marquees.

Two park and ride schemes will be in operation due to limited parking at the Town Moor. You can find them at SA67 7FE at Narberth School and SA67 8RG on the Templeton road into Narberth.

For more information see the festival website www.narberthfoodfestival.com.