THREE Pembrokeshire men have recently been in court for driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate.
Simon Andrew James, 38, of Great North Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.
He was caught on February 13 driving a Vauxhall Combo on Portfield, Haverfordwest, when there was no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Darrin Paul Thomas, 56, of Waterston, Milford Haven, admitted driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 11.
He was caught on February 13 driving a Ford Fiesta on St Clements Road, Neyland, when there was no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.
He was ordered to pay £53 fine, £21 surcharge and £90 costs.
David Lee Thomas, 40, of Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.
He was caught on February 18 driving an Abarth 595 on London Road, Pembroke Dock, when there was no valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
