Paval Pallavi was stopped by police officers as he drove his Ford Fiesta through Bush Street, Pembroke Dock at around 11pm on August 25.

"His vehicle was seen driving quite slowly in a 60mph limit," Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

"He was travelling at around 40 mph. And on at least two occasions he was seen swerving across the kerb and towards the middle of the road.

"He slowed down again as he approached the green traffic lights and was then stopped by the police."

A roadside breath test proved positive and Paval Pallavi, 33, was conveyed to Haverfordwest custody suite where he gave further intoximeter tests. These confirmed he had 85 mcg in his system. The legal limit is 35.

Pallavi, of Prospect Place, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving. He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

"His father was extremely ill and this led to him drinking more than was safe," he said.

"He works as a delivery driver so is obviousy desperate not to lose his licence."

But magistrates had to impose a mandatory disqualification on Pallavi who was banned from driving for 20 months.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

