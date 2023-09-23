Keira Louise Phillips, 23, of Hounsell Avenue, Manorbier, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 11.

She was caught on February 11 doing 96mph in a Volkswagen Polo on the A40 Nantyci, where the limit is 70mph.

She was given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Also in court recently for speeding were another Tenby resident and a Gorseinon resident who was caught speeding in St Clears.

Chloe Hannah Jones, 26, of Bartletts Well Road, Sageston, Tenby, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

She was caught on February 18 doing 86mph in a Mini Cooper on the A40 Nantyci where the limit is 70mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Timothy Lee Williams, 42, of Glasfryn Terrace, Gorseinon, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

He was caught on February 11 doing 68mph in a Vauxhall Movano on the A477 Llanddowror bypass, St Clears, where the limit is 60mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £146 fine, £58 surcharge and £90 costs.