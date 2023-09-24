Toby Lee Thomas, 23, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 11.

He committed the offence on August 1 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Molly Hanley, 25, of Goat Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 14.

She committed the offence on March 30 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Toyota Aygo that was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Adam Richard Jones, 30, of Hill Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 14.

He committed the offence on April 13 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Renault Clio which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.