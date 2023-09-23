The criminals were jailed for drug dealing, sexual assault, affray, shoplifting, and breaching a suspended sentence.

They have been jailed for a total of 19-and-a-half years between them.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

Lynne Leyson

Lynne Leyson, 52, of Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, was “the dominant force” in the Leyson drugs gang.

Leyson, who is currently on the run, was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court last week.

Lynne Leyson is wanted by police. (Image: Crimestoppers)

She was found guilty at trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis based at the family farm, and the possession of criminal property – relating to £17,190 in cash which she claimed was from a house sale.

Her husband Stephen, 55, and son Samson, 24, were jailed for 11 and six years respectively in July.

Jailing Leyson for nine years, Judge Catherine Richards said: "I'm sure [Lynne Leyson] played a leading role as the dominant force in this conspiracy and [at trial] she presented as someone who controlled a number of people working for her."

Gary Blount

Convicted paedophile Gary Blount was accused of showing no remorse as he was jailed for sexually assaulting a young child.

Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth in Whitland, was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child – who was aged five or six – between 2014 and October 2016.

He denied the charges, but the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts for each charge in August.

Gary Blount was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

During the trial, the jury heard that the allegations emerged in July last year when the complainant reported them to a counsellor at school.

She reported that Blount would touch her chest, thighs and genitals.

The court heard that Blount had “highly relevant” previous convictions, having been convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

These previous offences took place between September and October 2016.

“You have shown no remorse in relation to that offending which the jury found proved,” said Judge Geraint Walters.

He sentenced Blount to five years, running concurrently for each offence. Blount must register as a sex offender for life, and the complainant was granted an indefinite restraining order against him.

Lee Lawton, Jamie Langridge, Robert Thomas and Lloyd Govier

Four violent "hoodlums" were jailed for affray after “carnage” erupted outside a town centre pub in Aberystwyth.

Jamie Langridge, Lee Lawton, Lloyd Govier and Robert Thomas have all been sent to prison for their roles in the disturbance on the evening of May 13, 2022, outside the Vale of Rheidol pub, while Jo Lewis was also sentenced.

Jamie Langridge admitted a charge of affray. (Image: Facebook)

Lawton approached Govier and his brother, Joseph Govier, on the street outside the Vale of Rheidol shortly before 8pm. Lloyd Govier punched Lawton, and a violent brawl erupted.

Langridge grappled with Joseph Govier, with the pair falling to the floor. There, Lawton kicked Govier three times to the head – knocking him out – before Langridge unleashed “a flurry of punches”, hitting Govier in the face four times.

Lawton then scrapped with Lloyd Govier, before Govier took refuge inside the Yr Hen Orsaf pub. He then re-emerged wielding a glass bottle and attacking Lawton.

Lee Lawton was jailed after admitting affray. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Lewis threw a chair at Govier out on the pavement. Govier then re-entered the pub, and Thomas threw a second chair at him – but missed.

Lawton, 46, of Corporation Street in Aberystwyth, was jailed for 12 months, while Langridge, 36, of Lincoln Street in Llandysul, was sentenced to nine months.

Thomas, 42, whose given address was Parc Prison, was handed a four month sentence, to run consecutively to the sentence he is already serving, while Lloyd Govier, 27, of Coed-y-Gores in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, was jailed in July for eight months.

Lewis received a six month sentence, suspended for a year.

Craig Cullen and Gary Martin

Craig Cullen, 38, and Gary Martin, 60, were labelled as “brazen” thieves after stealing almost £4,000 of spirits, champagne and razor blades from Tesco stores across Carmarthenshire.

They each admitted six charges of shoplifting from the Tesco stores in Ystradgynlais, Ammanford and Llanelli in June and July.

CCTV captured the pair entering the stores and loading bottles in to a trolley before walking out without paying.

The pair targeted the Tesco store in Ystradgynlais three times. (Image: Google Street View)

On June 29, the pair stole 21 bottles of spirits worth £452 from the Llanelli store, and the following day they returned and swiped 22 bottles of spirits, worth £658.

They struck at Tesco in Ystradgynlais, stealing more than £700 of spirits, champagne, razor blades and groceries on July 8.

On July 13, they stole spirits and champagne from Ammanford Tesco – as well as stealing the trolley – and then £978.75 of champagne and spirits from the Ystradgynlais store the next day.

The final offence saw the pair stealing 15 bottles of champagne, worth around £800, from the Tesco in Ystradgynlais on July 19.

The pair stole spirits and champagne - and a trolley - from Tesco in Ammanford. (Image: Google Street View)

In total, the value of the items stolen was £3,884.65, Mr Simpson said.

The van that the pair used was tracked by police, and they were arrested on July 25 as they parked up outside Morrison’s in Carmarthen.

The defendants, both of Townhill Road in Mayhill, Swansea, were each sentenced to nine months – running concurrently for each theft.

Zamurd Hussain

Cannabis dealer Zamurd Hussain was jailed after failing to attend appointments as part of his suspended sentence.

Hussain, 40, was found guilty in January of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and was handed a 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, in February.

He denied breaching his suspended sentence on March 28 and April 4, arguing that he had not received a letter about the first appointment after recently moving house, and that he had agreed with his probation worker that he could work overtime instead of attending the second appointment.

His probation worker gave evidence refuting this.

Zamurd Hussain was jailed for breaching his suspended sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“I do not find Mr Hussain a creditable witness in any way,” said Judge Paul Thomas.

“I don’t believe a word of what he says.”

Judge Thomas jailed Hussain for 15 months after activating his suspended sentence.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings were launched to recover money that Hussain, now of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, had earned by selling cannabis.

It had been agreed that Hussain profited to the sum of £15,000, but it had been contested whether the £1,500 seized was his or belonged to his sister.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini told the court that it was accepted that this money did belong to Hussain’s sister, and so the available amount that could be seized from him was a nominal figure of £1.