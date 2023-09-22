Calls were made to the Angle All-Weather Lifeboat soon after midday on Friday, September 22 that Alfie had gone over a cliff between West Angle and Thor Island.

“The dog was inaccessible from the top so to assist the owners, the crew was asked to assist,” commented a spokesperson for Angle RNLI Lifeboat.

Once the boat reached Thorn Island, the crew launched a search of the area and, thanks to multiple members of the public who continued waving at the lifeboat from the clifftop close to where Alfie was located, the crew was able to reach him.

“We deployed the Y boat and made our way into the area to assess the situation and decide on the best method of securing Alfie,” continued the crew member.

Alfie was then located by the crew members around eight feet up a steep ledge.

Fortunately he was unharmed but with swell conditions and a stiff onshore breeze making things difficult, the Y boat crew assessed the conditions and managed to land a crew member ashore during a lull of swell.

“Alfie was absolutely incredible during the rescue operation and as a result, he was soon safely in the arms of the crew member and making his way down to the water’s edge.”

The Y boat was then able to manoeuvre its way back into the rocks before heading back round to West Angle beach where the owners of the dog and members of St Govan’s Coastguard Rescue Team could rendezvous with the crew.

Soon after, Alfie was back in the care of his grateful owners and taken home to relive his expoits in the safety of his bed.