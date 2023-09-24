Denant Farm, found just outside Haverfordwest, has been listed for sale for £1,950,000.

You enter the main home at the centre of the main building, coming in to a jaw-dropping great hall. A woodburner sits at the base of a feature stone wall, with sandstone flooring and exposed redwood beams supporting the double-height ceiling.

At the centre of the great hall, the oak staircase heads to a first floor mezzanine and the upstairs bedrooms.

Denant Farm's raised patio illuminated in an evening. (Image: Country Living Group)

To the side of the great hall is an intimate sitting room, which opens out on to a raised patio in the courtyard. Also off the sitting room is another room with a view of the courtyard which could be used as a reception room, a study or a games room.

Denant Farm boasts an impressive kitchen/family room. The kitchen runs along two walls, along with a huge granite-topped central island. Included are integrated double ovens, gas hobs, a fridge freezer with water dispenser and separate wine cooler, a suspended extractor fan, and double sink with instant boiling water tap.

Looking across the large kitchen/family room. (Image: Country Living Group)

The rest of the room features a large dining table with booth seating, a breakfast bar, a large television, and additional seating to relax on, and a wood burning stove.

Through a utility room, a shower room offers a walk-in shower, lavatory, and a route through to a charming large double bedroom with walnut fitted wardrobes and views looking out the side of the house.

On the other side of the great hall are two more bedrooms, both complete with en-suite bathrooms with walk-in showers.

A large double bedroom with natural wood wardrobes at Denant Farm. (Image: Country Living Group)

Upstairs, the mezzanine level looks over the great hall, and heads through to the master bedroom, another bedroom and a ‘Jack and Jill bathroom’ with a walk-in shower, separate bath, and twin basins. The bedrooms are fitted with natural wood wardrobes, with views out across the property, underfloor heating and air conditioning.

Outside, one of the barns has been converted in to a separate self-contained holiday let – named The Tower. This contains a kitchen, a cosy reception room, a double-bedroom and an en-suite shower room.

The cosy reception room inside The Tower holiday cottage. (Image: Country Living Group)

Another of the barns has been converted in to a gym, which comes fitted with air conditioning.

Two more restored barns complete the property’s quadrangle – one of which houses the biomass heating system, while the other is currently home to the stable block, but could offer an opportunity for a buyer to develop if they don’t have any equine interest.

Inside the gym in a restored barn at Denant Farm. (Image: Country Living Group)

The property is accessed through a pair of electric gates that open off a quiet lane. The gravel driveway leads through to the large parking area outside the main house and cottage.

The front gardens are ringed with mature trees and shrubs, while the central courtyard gardens offering a sheltered oasis between the barns that forms both a suntrap and beautifully protected garden to enjoy.

The courtyard garden at Denant Farm. (Image: Country Living Group)

There are large gardens to the rear of the property which extend to several acres and include the original restored stone walls of the farm – which have been planted with a variety of mature fruit and specimen trees. The gardens include a large lawn area, sheltered seating spaces and a bespoke greenhouse, with Denant Wood to the rear of the grounds.

To find out more, visit countrylivinggroup.co.uk.