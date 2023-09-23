The club has announced the “significant enhancements” which will be open to the public as well as members.

These include a vibrant public restaurant and bar, four-star guest rooms that offer panoramic views of the town, dunes, and fairways, a cutting-edge club house, and a new space which can be reserved for activities and social events.

The club has converted an additional five on-site golf dormy rooms to create a total of twelve twin rooms. This significantly boosts the club's ability to accommodate golfers for ‘play and stay packages’, as well as other societies and groups.

The introduction of ‘The Links’ restaurant has been described by the club as “the crowning achievement” of the redevelopment.

The restaurant is open to residents and members alike, and will provide an “incredible gastronomic adventure” which “celebrates Pembrokeshire’s culture and cuisine”. The menu is designed by head chef Duncan Barham – the former head chef at the Salt Cellar in Tenby.

“My real passion is for producing great food that has a sense of place, within both the location and the seasons,” said Mr Barham. “Pembrokeshire has almost everything when it comes to produce; fantastic seafood, organically grown vegetables, slow reared cattle, wild game, fresh dairy, seasonal fruit, and that’s just within a few miles of the restaurant.

“Expect to see menus that showcase the best of what’s on offer locally”.

The 19th Hole bar will be extended, and will welcome club members and the public. Open all day, it will function as a cosy coffee lounge, offering a variety of coffee and cake options, with lunches and snacks also available.

New care parking facilities have been added, with four electric vehicle charging points.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformational journey," said Nick Gregg, chairman of the board of Tenby Golf Club.

“Our vision for this redevelopment is to create an exceptional destination that merges our long-established passion for golf with unmatched dining and hospitality experiences and being able to share these with our members, visitors, and the local community.

“We would like to welcome everyone to this exciting new chapter.”

The work is expected to generate up to 24 full-time jobs.

The new clubhouse, guest accommodation and restaurant are due to open on Saturday, October 14. Bookings are now open to the public and can be made at: tenbygolf.co.uk.