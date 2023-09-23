The Paul Sartori Community Choir and Neyland Ladies Choir will collaborate for the evening event next Saturday (September 30) at the Merlin Theatre at Pembrokeshire College.

The concert will also feature solos from talented young musicians, including local singer Mared Phillips.

The Paul Sartori Community Choir has come a long way since it was founded in April 2022. It began as a way to unite the community and to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

The Paul Sartori Community Choir at St Mary’s Church. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundation)

The choir, now a permanent fixture, has helped many find the joy of singing in an inclusive fun choir. It is led by musical director Mark Heron, who has a special association with the charity as he was christened by Father Paul Sartori himself.

They delivered a successful performance recently at St Marys Church in Haverfordwest to a packed audience.

“It was a fantastic experience to perform to such a large, warm and welcoming audience at St Mary’s Church,” said Mr Heron.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of choir members has blown me away, and I am sure the concert at Merlin Theatre will be another proud moment for me, as the choir stand in front of the audience and sing their hearts out once more.”

The Neyland Ladies Choir was formed by the late Ivor Thomas in 1977, with the intention of restarting a mixed choral society in Neyland – however only one gentleman turned up to rehearsal.

The Neyland Ladies Choir. (Image: Paul Sartori Foundation)

They have recently celebrated their 45th anniversary with a celebration concert, which also commemorated the coronation of King Charles III.

The choir enjoys a wide repertoire, performing at services and concerts locally and further afield, supporting many charities across Pembrokeshire.

They have had a long association with the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home over many years and have regularly led the singing at the ‘Light up a Life’ ceremonies. The choir’s musical director is Lynne Kelleher and accompanist is Miranda Davies.

“We have great pleasure in joining the Paul Sartori Community Choir to share music and once again raise vital funds for this fantastic cause,” said Ms Kelleher.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provide a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness and the Paul Sartori Community Choir extends the support to the wider community.

Tickets for the Evening Concert are available on the charity’s website or by phoning 01437 763223.

For further information on the charity and its services, visit their website at paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.