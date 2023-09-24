Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed on September 23, 2023.

CK's Supermarket

Address: New Street, St Davids, SA62 6SW

Last inspection: February 28, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Coffee bar

Address: High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2BW

Last inspection: June 16, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary

Major improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

Dingle Inn

Address: Dingle Caravan Park, Jesse Road, Narberth, SA67 7DP

Last inspection: July 21, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Dragon & Pearl Chinese Restaurant

Address: Swan Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AN

Last inspection: May 24, 2023* (Recently inspected: New rating to be published soon)

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Fussy Fryer

Address: Mobile caterer

Last inspection: October 27, 2022

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Gourmet Street Food

Address: Mobile caterer

Last inspection: June 6, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Imperial deserts and candy

Address: Castle Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AB

Last inspection: March 6, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Jessie's Plaice

Address: Jameston Village Store, Jameston, Tenby, SA70 8QD

Last inspection: February 28, 2019* (Recently inspected: New rating to be published soon)

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good

Very good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Lillies

Address: High Street, Narberth, SA67 7AR

Last inspection: May 25, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Mount Stores

Address: The Mount Post Office, Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven, SA73 1BW

Last inspection: October 13, 2022

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

PG & SGA Williams & Son/Willhome Farm Barn

Address: Mobile caterer

Last inspection: February 2, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Peking House

Address: High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2BW

Last inspection: May 9, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Pembrokeshire Goats

Address: Cross View, Cresselly, Kilgetty, SA68 0TX

Last inspection: July 26, 2019

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Red Rose Inn

Address: High Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6PE

Last inspection: June 13, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

South Pembrokeshire Golf Club

Address: Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6SE

Last inspection: April 18, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Stepping Stones

Address: Bush Row, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RJ

Last inspection: July 27, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Subway

Address: Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2AA

Last inspection: May 23, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Sun Inn

Address: St Florence, Tenby, SA70 8LS

Last inspection: July 26, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Teatime Cafe & Restaurant

Address: St Julians Street, Tenby, SA70 7AS

Last inspection: August 17, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Tenby Resource Initiative

Address: Trafalgar Road, Tenby, SA70 7DN

Last inspection: June 26, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Very good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Castle Hotel

Address: Castle Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AA

Last inspection: June 12, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Dial Inn

Address: Lamphey, Pembroke, SA71 5NU

Last inspection: July 26, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Kitchen@22

Address: Other catering premises

Last inspection: June 14, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Very good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Shack

Address: A40, Fishguard, SA65 9PL

Last inspection: July 27, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Three Mariners

Address: St George’s Street, Tenby, SA70 7JB

Last inspection: March 16, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

The Welshman’s Arms

Address: London Road, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DS

Last inspection: January 24, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Three Crowns Inn

Address: Hubberston Road, Hubberston, Milford Haven, SA73 3PR

Last inspection: June 12, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Generally satisfactory Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Withybush Cafe

Address: Withybush Road, Withybush, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BW

Last inspection: May 22, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Improvement necessary Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Woodfield Nursing Home

Address: Coxhill, Narberth, SA67 8EH

Last inspection: August 17, 2023

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Very good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary

Y Badell Ffrio

Address: Crymych, SA41 3RN

Last inspection: April 5, 2023