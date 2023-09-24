THIRTY Pembrokeshire businesses have been given a hygiene rating of one by the Food Standards Agency.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed on September 23, 2023.
CK's Supermarket
Address: New Street, St Davids, SA62 6SW
Last inspection: February 28, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Coffee bar
Address: High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2BW
Last inspection: June 16, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Major improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
Dingle Inn
Address: Dingle Caravan Park, Jesse Road, Narberth, SA67 7DP
Last inspection: July 21, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Dragon & Pearl Chinese Restaurant
Address: Swan Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AN
Last inspection: May 24, 2023* (Recently inspected: New rating to be published soon)
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Fussy Fryer
Address: Mobile caterer
Last inspection: October 27, 2022
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Gourmet Street Food
Address: Mobile caterer
Last inspection: June 6, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Imperial deserts and candy
Address: Castle Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AB
Last inspection: March 6, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Jessie's Plaice
Address: Jameston Village Store, Jameston, Tenby, SA70 8QD
Last inspection: February 28, 2019* (Recently inspected: New rating to be published soon)
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Lillies
Address: High Street, Narberth, SA67 7AR
Last inspection: May 25, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Mount Stores
Address: The Mount Post Office, Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven, SA73 1BW
Last inspection: October 13, 2022
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
PG & SGA Williams & Son/Willhome Farm Barn
Address: Mobile caterer
Last inspection: February 2, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Peking House
Address: High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2BW
Last inspection: May 9, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Pembrokeshire Goats
Address: Cross View, Cresselly, Kilgetty, SA68 0TX
Last inspection: July 26, 2019
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Red Rose Inn
Address: High Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6PE
Last inspection: June 13, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
South Pembrokeshire Golf Club
Address: Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6SE
Last inspection: April 18, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Stepping Stones
Address: Bush Row, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RJ
Last inspection: July 27, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Subway
Address: Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2AA
Last inspection: May 23, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Sun Inn
Address: St Florence, Tenby, SA70 8LS
Last inspection: July 26, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Teatime Cafe & Restaurant
Address: St Julians Street, Tenby, SA70 7AS
Last inspection: August 17, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Tenby Resource Initiative
Address: Trafalgar Road, Tenby, SA70 7DN
Last inspection: June 26, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Castle Hotel
Address: Castle Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AA
Last inspection: June 12, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Dial Inn
Address: Lamphey, Pembroke, SA71 5NU
Last inspection: July 26, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Kitchen@22
Address: Other catering premises
Last inspection: June 14, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Shack
Address: A40, Fishguard, SA65 9PL
Last inspection: July 27, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Three Mariners
Address: St George’s Street, Tenby, SA70 7JB
Last inspection: March 16, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
The Welshman’s Arms
Address: London Road, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DS
Last inspection: January 24, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Three Crowns Inn
Address: Hubberston Road, Hubberston, Milford Haven, SA73 3PR
Last inspection: June 12, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Withybush Cafe
Address: Withybush Road, Withybush, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BW
Last inspection: May 22, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Woodfield Nursing Home
Address: Coxhill, Narberth, SA67 8EH
Last inspection: August 17, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Y Badell Ffrio
Address: Crymych, SA41 3RN
Last inspection: April 5, 2023
- Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
- Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
