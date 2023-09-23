The mum – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child involved – pleaded guilty to failing to ensure her primary school aged child attended school regularly between January and July this year.

She pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 21.

The woman, 37, from the Milford Haven area, was sentenced to a nine-month community order, as part of which she must complete up to 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She must also pay a £40 fine, £170 in costs and a £114 surcharge.