Haverfordwest Heritage Limited has received £282,500 from the Community Ownership Fund to renovate the Temperance Hall and create a sustainable print centre.

The funding will also help Haverfordwest Heritage Limited create workspaces for creative businesses, workshops and exhibitions, which will be held on the premises.

The Community Ownership Fund supports treasured institutions like pubs, museums and sports clubs across the UK so that they can be run by the community, for the community.

In total, an additional £770,057 has been announced for three projects in Wales today so that local people can continue to benefit from them.

The former Temperance Hall in Haverfordwest. (Image: File photo)

Elsewhere, The Vale of Aeron pub in Ystrad Aeron in Ceredigion, which was known as a favourite haunt of the Welsh poet when he lived nearby in the 1940s, was awarded £300,000 for renovations to secure its future, as well as making it accessible to the whole community.

And £187,557 will also be given to the Judge’s Lodging Museum in Powys to preserve the historic old court building and sustain its financial resilience so it can continue to be a fully functioning museum.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “These three latest Welsh recipients of the Community Ownership Fund are all fantastic projects that will make a huge difference to their local areas.

“We are proud to be supporting people to take control of their local assets.

“Levelling up is at the centre of the UK Government’s ambitions and communities across Wales will be transformed over the coming years as this funding continues.”

The Community Ownership Fund has seen 18 projects in Wales now receive £4 million in funding – while 195 projects have been supported across the UK.

Minister for Levelling Up Jacob Young said: “Our priority is to support communities and deliver opportunities right across the country, which is why we’re investing £12.3 million to secure the future of cherished community institutions.

“These places – from pubs to historic railway lines – are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.”

Changes which came into effect for this round of bids also meant that all projects could bid for up to £1 million in funding, not just sports clubs, and the amount organisations needed to match fund decreased to 20 per cent.

The Community Ownership Fund is currently open again for bids and will close on October 11, and groups are being urged to apply for up to £2 million in funding for the very first time.