Sometimes, drivers leave their cars in front of someone’s property meaning a resident’s driveway is blocked or often cars can be found left in the wrong parking space.

But for those who have been tempted to leave an angry note or have done so in the past, depending what is written on it could be committing an offence.

Dominic Smith, director at Patterson Law said: "What you should do when confronted by any sort of poor behaviour on the road is to remain calm and stay non-aggressive so there's no escalation of conflict.

"If the note was threatening, or abusive - especially if that abuse was racially, religiously or sexually motivated - then that might be an offence."

Is it illegal to leave a note on someone's car?





According to The Mirror, Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said leaving a frustrated note on a car could leave people open to libel action.

He explained: "When it comes to perceived behaviours on the road or in car parks, responding in an aggressive manner - either through verbal or physical gestures, or by leaving notes - is rarely a recipe for a productive conversation.

"And while leaving a note on a motorist's car to vent your anger might be tempting, we'd urge people to think twice.

"If you touch someone else’s car, perhaps when lifting up a windscreen wiper to leave your note, you could be accused of damaging or scratching that person's vehicle.

"If the motorist you're targeting drives for a living, you could also end up defaming them, or their business, by making accusations about the way they behave which could cause reputational damage.

"That's particularly true if the note you leave is clear and visible for other people walking past to see and to read."