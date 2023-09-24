The warning covers the whole of Wales, which includes Pembrokeshire and surrounding areas.

It will come into force from 10am on Wednesday, September 27, and will last through to 7am on Thursday, September 28.

The Met Office describes the warning as ‘a spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.’

At the time of writing, the forecast for Wednesday shows heavy rain with winds of up to 55mph in Pembroke, Milford Haven and Tenby, 54mph in Haverfordwest and 53mph in Fishguard.

The Met Office says that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts according to the Met Office, which could potentially affect other services including mobile phone coverage. It is also suggested that longer journey times would be likely, or cancellations could be in place if road, rail, air and ferry services become affected and that some roads and bridges are likely to close.

The Met Office also warns that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some coastal roads potentially having minor floods.