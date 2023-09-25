THE finalists for the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 have officially been announced.

Held in association with Werndale, part of Circle Health Group, , the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Fourteen awards will be up for grabs on the night.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including Werndale Hospital, for enabling us to stage the West Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Clare Snowdon, West Wales group Editor.

The finalists for the 2023 West Wales Health & Care Awards

Volunteer of the Year

  • Fiona Marsden
  • Sue Ward
  • Nicola Harteveld

Health Charity of the Year

  • Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)
  • Megan’s Starr Foundation
  • Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give

Mental Health Award

  • Doctor Purnell
  • Megan’s Starr Foundation
  • Dominique Williams

Primary Care Person of the Year

  • Laura Hugman – Clinical Team Leader Manager Paul Sartori Foundation
  • Dr Sarah Yelland
  • Clare Hawkins

Care Home of the Year

  • Caldey Grange
  • Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home
  • Tyn y Coed Care

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

  • Senior Nurse Andrea Williams
  • Cathy Bland
  • Jo Furnival-Doran

Community Based Team of the Year

  • Quayside Carers
  • Pembrokeshire Older Adult CMHT
  • Towy North Community Nursing Team

Community Based Individual of the Year

  • Lorna Faichney
  • Rhiannon Edwards
  • Nicola Harteveld

Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care

  • Miriam Brown
  • Diabetes Remission Service
  • Nurse Una Perrin

Kindness/Care Hero Award

  • Chris Lemm
  • Leah Price – Hollyland Lodge Residential Home
  • Angharad Hill

GP Practice of the Year

  • Barlow House surgery, Milford Haven
  • Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery
  • Meddygfa Tywi, Nantgaredig

Pharmacy of the Year

  • Withybush General Hospital Pharmacy
  • Medus Pharmacy Pembroke
  • Neyland Pharmacy

Wellbeing of the Workforce Team

  • Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)
  • Community Professional and Practice Development Team, Community Nursing, Hywel Dda
  • Jenny Turner

The Housing with Care Award

  • West Wales Care and Repair
  • Hanover Court Retirement Housing

Western Telegraph:

This year's ceremony will take place on October 26 at the Pavilion in Haverfordwest.

Jacky Jones, Executive Director of Werndale Hospital said: “Werndale are very proud to be sponsoring these awards which provide an opportunity to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals working within the health and social care sector. The awards honour the dedication, empathy, and professionalism that countless healthcare workers demonstrate daily.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at Werndale – whether that’s supporting our talented, passionate staff or the people they care for. By sponsoring again this year, we hope to not only demonstrate our commitment to community engagement, but also support the development of unity and camaraderie among healthcare professionals and our local community.

“Werndale is passionate about supporting enhanced collaboration and ultimately improvements to patient outcomes across the entire healthcare community. The awards also encourage knowledge sharing and inspire those involved to learn from one another's experiences. By showcasing the incredible work of professionals already working in the field, the event also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring healthcare providers – which we passionately support at Werndale”.