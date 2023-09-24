Ben Hart will be bringing his new Jadoo show to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

The show will see Ben leave his usual sleight of hand trickery behind and focus on stunning displays of wonderment, mysticism, extra-sensory power and a search for the truth.

Ben is a magician who featured on Britain’s Got Talent, had his own BBC show and is also a member of The Inner Magic Circle – the highest position at The Magic Circle. He has also collaborated with and designed magic for the RSC, Penn and Teller, Mission Impossible 7 and Mischief Theatre.

He will draw on his experience of travelling India to discover lost, real magic, and rooted in his family heritage, he will bring colour, infectious passion and wicked humour to the show.

Ben said: “I’m very excited to be heading back out on the road to so many UK cities. I love travelling and bringing my magic to as many people as possible and touring is my favourite aspect of the job. My show is full of very powerful magic and my strongest show yet and I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven't seen my work before and reconnect with people who have. Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated and we’re travelling to my favourite theatres, hand-picked to best showcase this brand new show.”

Ben Hart: Jadoo will visit the Torch Theatre on Sunday, October 29 at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for those aged 12 and over. Tickets are £17.50 or £15.50 for concessions. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office at the Torch Theatre on 01646 695267 or www.torchtheatre.co.uk.