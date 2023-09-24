Valero will be re-branding Ascona’s flagship Green Garage Service Station in Pembroke in October, marking the introduction of the first new fuel retail brand in the UK since 2015.

Valero has confirmed that the station will offer 'the same quality fuel previously sold there under the Texaco brand.'

Two more Ascona sites are also to be re-branded to Valero during October, namely the Ascona Crossways in Neyland and Ascona Tenby Road near Carmarthen.

The opening marks the first foray into the UK retail sector by the US-based energy company Valero Energy under the Valero brand.

Valero has a long association with Pembrokeshire. The company owns and operates the Pembroke refinery west of Pembroke, as well as a fuel terminal at Waterston near Milford Haven, making the Ascona service stations and Pembroke a natural fit for the introduction of the Valero brand into the UK.

The company has a long and successful history of retail fuel in the US and Mexico, with over 6,000 outlets representing the Valero brand.

It is the world’s largest independent fuel refiner, and the world’s second largest producer of corn ethanol and, through its joint venture, of renewable diesel.

Since buying Pembroke refinery and the UK marketing and logistics assets in 2011, Valero has made considerable investments in its logistics infrastructure and network, allowing the company to develop into one of the most reliable distribution networks in the UK for retailers.

“The natural progression for the company was to bring the Valero brand to UK forecourts,” Valero’s vice president of UK commercial operations, Chuck Pettibon, said. “We’re extremely excited to be launching the Valero brand in the UK.

“It’s a very attractive image that offers large and small fuel retailers the option for a new look to their forecourts. Retailers have asked when the brand would be introduced into the UK, and now it is.”

Valero said the brand has a strong community ethic, and this community spirit will be offered to Valero-branded retailers, supporting their community and charity efforts and together, giving back to the community through charity events or volunteering.