Jim Cornock and Vinal Patel from the Ammanford Ashmole & Co office and Sam Jones from the Llandeilo office will be joined by some of their colleagues from offices across Wales on the challenge.

Jim, who is a partner in the firm, said: “A number of staff, including myself, run to help our own mental health and so we decided to create a corporate team to take on the Cardiff Half Marathon. We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible over the next few months for this extremely worthy cause.”

Joining Jim, Vinal and Sam, will be Carwyn Jones from the Carmarthen office, Molly Williams from the Abergavenny office and David Thomas and Rhydian Fox, both from the Swansea office.

They will be running the half marathon to raise money for the DPJ Foundation, which was set up in Pembrokeshire in 2016 after the death of Daniel Picton-Jones. His death rocked the community and wife Emma realised that there was a lack of support for those suffering with their mental health in rural communities.

Ashmole & Co’s 13 offices across Wales are raising funds for the DPJ Foundation throughout the year, including a sponsored hike in Pembrokeshire.

Kate Miles, DPJ Foundation manager, said: “We are very grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to help raise funds and awareness of the foundation over the next 12 months.

“We wish the team of staff taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon well for their run next month and hope the weather is kind to them.”

Any donations for the team’s half marathon run can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ashmoleandco-dpj?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/ashmoleandco-dpj&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=89627aeb1d444c8e8ee0f5aaf4c82dbf

The Cardiff Half Marathon takes place on October 1.