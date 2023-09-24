“In many ways, this is when the reality of the closure is finally hitting us,” commented store manager, Emma Stapleton.

“Wilko has been trading in the town for the past 15 years, and five of our staff members have been here since the very beginning.

“Watching the shelves being emptied of stock these past few weeks has been a very sad time for us all.”

Thirty minutes before the shop was due to close at 4pm on Sunday, September 24, cars continued to drive into the store car park while customers walked past the empty shelves looking for last-minute bargains.

“And this is what’s always been so special about Wilko,” said Emma. “It’s a shop that has been there for everyone.”

The Pembroke Dock store is one of 71 Wilko branches that have been bought by Pepco, the company which owns Poundland.

New lease agreements are set to be completed in early autumn with the hope that the new Poundland stores will begin trading by the end of 2023. But the 15 members of staff who were employed at the Pembroke Dock branch remain uncertain over whether they will be offered employment at the new store.

“We’ll have to apply for jobs just like everyone else, so nothing is certain as yet,” added Emma Stapleton.

“There’s no doubt we’ve got a very worrying few weeks ahead in the run-up to Christmas.”