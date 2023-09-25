Stuart Findlay, 60, of Dairy Park Grove, Hakin, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 20, where he denied three charges.

The first charge is for assault by beating, which is alleged to have taken place in Hakin between September 14 and 17 when he is alleged to have assaulted his victim by beating her.

The second charge is for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which is alleged to have happened on September 18 in Hakin against another individual which caused him alarm or distress.

The third charge is for intentional strangulation which is alleged to have taken place on September 18 in Hakin against the first victim.

He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was remanded into custody by the courts. He is now due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 20.