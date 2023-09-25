Caffi’r Sgwar in Maenclochog has been given the accolade of the Most Welcoming Café in Wales at the Welsh Enterprise Awards, run by SME News.

Owner, 23-year-old Alice Eynon, took over the café, along with her grandad Ian, in November 2020 in the middle of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns. Alice had worked at the café previously to this.

“Unfortunately, soon after we took over we had to close down due to the pandemic,” said Alice. “It was a struggle for the first 12 months or so as we couldn’t open fully, but we powered through.”

The café attracts visitors from Pembrokeshire and beyond, and is known for its homemade cakes, afternoon teas, breakfasts, lunches and Thursday evening takeaway nights.

Alice and her team were nominated for the award a few months ago and Alice was sent a list of questions about the business.

“I was then sent another email to say that I had been successful in this year’s awards,” she said. “Somewhere along the line we must’ve had a mystery caller.”

Alice said she was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ to win the award.

It was such a great feeling knowing that all of our hard work had finally paid off,” she said. “It was lovely to hear that our kindness had been pointed out by the public.”

Alice is a Maenclochog native, growing up and going to school in the village before going to secondary school at Ysgol Y Preseli.

When asked the secret of the café’s warmest welcome she says:

We greet every single customer with a friendly and warm welcome with a big smile across our faces.

“All of our staff are local and Maenclochog is such a close community. I do believe that having staff that locals are familiar with, makes a huge difference. Visitors are also made very welcome.”

Alice thanked her grandad Ian for believing in her as a business partner.

“Taking on a business at the age of 20 was a huge step to take and we knew it would be challenging,” she said. “To receive this award means a lot to the both of us.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff as we wouldn’t have received this award without them.”