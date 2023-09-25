Stephen Lucas’s stunning and moody shot of Laugharne Estuary has been shortlisted for the final of the Down’s Syndrome Association’s My Perspective photography competition.

Stephen’s photo is one of just 20 to have made the shortlist which includes entrants from all over the world.

“I feel excited and over the moon,” said Stephen on having his work reach the finals.

He took the stunning shot of Laugharne Estuary on ‘a gloomy winter’s day’. However he says it is ‘not a dull photo’ .

“Dylan Thomas lived here and enjoyed this wonderful view,” said Stephen.

Keen photographer Stephen lives in Fishguard. He is a former Ysgol Bro Gwaun student and currently attends Pembrokeshire College as well as working in a Haverfordwest food outlet.

As well as photography, he is actively involved with conservation organisation Sea Trust and enjoys watching all wildlife, especially whales dolphins and birds.

He is an ardent Manchester United fan as well as a keen supporter of the Welsh rugby team.

Stephen started taking photos more than a decade ago, inspired by his brother Owen. He predominantly takes shots of wildlife and landscapes. Every year he produces and sells calendars showcasing the best of his images.

Stephen has had his work shortlisted for My Perspective before with shots of a kingfisher, a grizzly bear, black-headed gulls and a rock pipit all impressing the judges in previous years.

In 2016 the James Bond fan got to meet one his heroes, Dame Judi Dench at the London awards ceremony.

“I like taking photographs because it is interesting,” he said. “I like looking back at my photographs later. It makes me feel clever."

The My Perspective competition is open to people who have Down’s syndrome from across the world. This year entries came from as far away as India, South Africa, Canada and USA and included a child’s category for the first time.

Stephen and the other finalists will be invited to attend a special ceremony in London on October 12 where the winners will be announced.

The My Perspective competition gives budding photographers who have the genetic condition a chance to show off their talents to a group of industry professionals.

In years gone by, people with Down’s syndrome were photographed as exhibits; the viewer was not supposed to see the person, just the difference.

The Down’s Syndrome Association’s My Perspective competition aims to turn the camera around and give people with Down’s syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view.

You can view all the shortlisted entries on the link above.

Stephen’s work will be showcased as part of a UK-wide photo exhibition, showing in Exeter, London, Birmingham and Leeds later this year.