Michele Thomas grows a wide variety of veg, but this year’s entry into the Canna UK National Giant Vegetables Championship, held at the annual Malvern Autumn Show, saw her transport by truck two huge pumpkins together weighing almost 80 stone from her Broadhaven home.

Although she did not pick up the top prize she was more than delighted with her achievement.

And this success came on top of an outstanding performance at the Pembroke County Show where she notched up 21 wins taking home six trophies.

A jubilant Michele, head of Pembroke Dock Community School, said: “Both these pumpkins have beaten my personal best and the larger one at 40 stone 5 pounds is over 9 stone heavier than last year’s entry.

“It’s a labour of love and I started some years ago when I was given giant pumpkin seeds”

“I have harvested the seeds from last year’s 31 stone entry and I’m happy to give a sample to anyone who wants to try and grow them,” she added.

The pumpkins grow in a polytunnel and the fluctuating weather this year meant there was a danger they could split and be disqualified so Michele had a fan keeping them cool.

Taking no chances she brought her two best pumpkins to the show – a tricky journey and after the show she brought them home to Broadhaven where they will be the stars of her annual Halloween display outside her home.

“We run a gardening club at the school and the children will be delighted at my success,” she said.