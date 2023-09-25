Lloyd Grayshon, who owns production company Media to Motion in Pembrokeshire, has a passion for videography but recently developed an appreciation for the art of photography.

The father-of-two has captured the changing Pembrokeshire weather and the county’s landscape and focuses on nature and wildlife.

Lloyd’s pictures will be displayed as The Lloyd Grayshon Exhibition at the Joanna Field Gallery in Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

An example of Lloyd's work. (Image: Torch Theatre)

Lloyd said: “I’m thrilled to present my photography in the Torch Theatre Gallery. The shots were taken whilst on various projects as a videographer. A drone pilot allowed me to capture the stunning beauty of Pembrokeshire from unique angles and perspectives.

“Pembrokeshire holds a special place in my heart, and through my lens, I aim to share my personal connection and daily encounters with the region’s natural beauty.

“I hope that you’ll enjoy my interpretation of this remarkable place that I call home.”

The Lloyd Grayshon Exhibition is able to be viewed throughout October at the Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre during the theatre’s opening hours.