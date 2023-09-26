Fishguard-based Transition Bro Gwaun is using its income from the community funded wind turbine to help small businesses and groups in north Pembrokeshire to set up practical climate action projects.

The next round of grants will be given in 2024 and the group will be launching applications at its climate fund fair next April.

The drop-in event will provide information about the community climate fund, what it does and how to apply, as well as stands and discussion groups for people to share their experiences of how to plan, develop and run projects.

There will be contributions from a number of organisations that have already benefitted from the fund such as local schools, groups and businesses who are developing growing biodiversity projects, sports groups, a community hall and a marine conservation group reducing carbon emissions and their energy bills with the installation of renewable energy systems, agricultural businesses being set up to care for the environment and a community project facing the challenge of making rural transport more sustainable.

Since 2022, Transition Bro Gwaun has given more than £50,000 to 14 organisations and grants can range from a few hundred points to £6,000 which will be next available to be applied for in 2024.

The climate fund fair will take place at Fishguard Rugby Club – which has benefited from the community climate fund – on Thursday, April 5 between 4pm and 7pm.

Anyone looking for more information about the climate fund fair or would like to discuss an idea for a project, email transionbrogwaun@phonecoop.coop or visit www.transitionbrogwaun.org.uk