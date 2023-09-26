Newport Memorial Hall (NMH) celebrated its centenary with a reenactment of the original 1923 procession when the hall was opened.

Hundreds of people of all ages turned out to join in the parade.

The crowds were led by Newport town crier, followed by a trap, pulled by Dyfed Shire Horse Farm horse, Alpha.

In the trap was Reg Atkinson past chair of the memorial hall committee for 20 years accompanied by Val Ripley, Newport’s oldest resident at 99.

They were followed by the British Legion, ex-service men and women, the Mayor of Newport and the Court Leet.

Then nearly every group, organisation and club in Newport followed with their banners held high marching in time with the music.

They were joined by school children, mums with prams, dads carrying children on their shoulders, walkers with their dogs and happy Newport residents all proud to be making history on this special day.

The crowds then made their way to the memorial hall for a sumptuous tea party with lashings of cake, served by the NMH volunteers.

Reg Atkinson cut the celebration cake with a ceremonial sword.

Mayor Tim Thomas then thanked him, and the hall committee for their dedication and hard work.

“Everybody who was on the committee wanted to do something,” he said. “There was no haning back, there were no slackers.

“It’s the people in a town that make a town,” he added. “A big round of applause to you all.”

Entertainment in the hall was provided by Goodwick Brass Band , Ysgol Bro Ingli and The Cantabile Singers.

Vicar designate, Emma Kendall and Alwyn Daniels delivered a blessing for the new centenary gates, beautifully crafted by local blacksmith Eifion Thomas, and on the hall as it moves forward into the next one hundred years. Attendees also had the chance to view a special wall of ceramic poppies which was unveiled on the day.

Each poppy had bee crafted by a Newport resident as part of the hall’s centenary celebrations.

“It was a very special day that will live long in the memory of those lucky enough to have been there,” said current Newport Memorial Committee chair, Grace Hagen.