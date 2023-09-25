Seventy five years on, locals are being invited to an evening of celebration to mark the anniversary of winning their harrowing battle to safeguard the Preseli Mountains from the War Office.

"The objective was to evict over 200 farmers from their homes and establish the Preselis as a permanent military training ground,” commented Hefin Wyn, author of ‘Battle of the Preselau’.

“And if that had happened, the impact on life in north Pembrokeshire would have been disastrous and heartbreaking.

“This is an incredible story of how north Pembrokeshire succeeded in protecting its communities compared to what was lost in Epynt a few years earlier and in Tryweryn a little later."

Within a few weeks of the announcement, the Precelly Preservation Committee was formed under the guidance of Nonconformist ministers, village schoolmasters and other public figures.

“The battle was set on a strong foundation from the start, and radical Nonconformism was an obvious factor as they set about safeguarding the highest values,” said Mr Wyn.

“The choice of the word ‘preserve’ rather than ‘defence’ was significant since something that needs to be preserved is of more value than something that only needs to be defended.

“It was also a means of avoiding the familiar phraseology of warfare and thus emphasising the campaigners’ train of thought was different to that of the ‘enemy’ which was the War Office in this context.”

The actions of the Reverend Joseph James – who threatened to occupy a cottage in the affected area and refuse to leave until he was jailed – and the Reverend R Parri Roberts, who told generals that the area “nurtured souls” when they suggested it was merely grazing land, have become part of West Wales’ oral tradition.

Waldo Williams, one of Wales’ leading Welsh language poets of the 20th century, penned a poem that appeared on the front page of national weekly Y Faner (The Flag), describing the War Office as “y bwystfil” (the beast).

Pembrokeshire Council backed the fight to prevent the War Office’s encroachment, and prominent nationalist DJ Williams, from Fishguard, was also involved.

By the spring of 1948 their battle had been won.

Brwydr y Preselau (The Battle of the Preselis), takes place this Saturday, September 30 ,at Canolfan Llwynhirion Brynberian. There will be talks at 4pm by local historians including Hedd Ladd Lewis and Hefin Wyn and live music at 5.30pm with Danny Sioned. There will also be a bar, food and refreshments.