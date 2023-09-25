Several events are being planned over the course of the current academic year including a 50th anniversary ball in the Pavilion, at the Withybush showground, on Friday, November 24.

The evening will include food and live music from The Connections and tickets, which cost £25, are now available from the school on 01437 710517.

The next item on the school calendar is a special Christmas concert which will celebrate the last 50 years through music and spoken word.

An open day is planned in the spring term to showcase the history of the school since it opened in 1973, and organisers would love to borrow any pictures or artefacts which past pupils or former members of staff may have. Of particular interest are photographs of the school as it was being built.

The academic year will come to a rousing conclusion with a school carnival which will till take place towards the end of the summer term.

Roch CP School would love to meet up with as many people as possible at each of these events, so polish off those memories and skip along to the school for a spot of happy reminiscing.