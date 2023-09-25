Newport-based Simon Drury applied to national park planners for a retrospective change of use of change of use of the woodland next to The Old Slaughter House, Newport - on land he doesn’t own - after receiving a planning contravention notice.

Works, which included the construction of hardstanding to allow maintenance access, the creation of woodland paths through the site and the placement of picnic benches for general use, took place in 2022 on the site - now named Cwtsh y Mor - without planning permission.

Mr Drury, who has an application pending with the Land Registry to establish adverse possession of the woodland site, said it has been used for fly-tipping for many years, and “was an eyesore for the local community and visitors and also a source of pollution into the estuary”.

He said he consulted with the local community “extensively prior to, during and after the works”.

“Without exception, everyone is delighted with what has been done to the site. This is particularly true for two important age groups, the very young and the very old.

“The children of the Newport primary school, Ysgol Bro Ingli, gave the site a name and now use it on a regular basis for days out, nature trips and outdoor classes.”

A change.org petition, Help Us Keep Cwtsh Y Mor by Newport Estuary, in support of his works, has attracted 945 signatures to date.

Newport Town Council raised concerns, after noting the land was not in Mr Drury’s ownership.

“The extent of consultation is disputed. Evidence of the lack of consultation is the fact that Pembrokeshire Coast National Park served a planning contravention notice.”

It added: “The application refers to a ‘public amenity’. In fact, it is arguable that if the application is granted public access will be reduced.

“If the application is granted the applicant will be able to exclude the public as and when he decides and impose such conditions on access as he chooses.”

It added: “To create a true public amenity area the applicant could transfer whatever interest he has in the application site to the town council, [the national park], [the county council], or other public body for nil consideration. The public could then decide what use to make of the land.”