Some of the drivers are from Pembrokeshire and others were caught speeding in Pembrokeshire but are from outside the county.

Richard Davidson, 58, of Ellesmere Avenue, Rosemarket, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on February 23 doing 42mph in a Ford Tourneo on Freystrop, Johnston, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sam Kennedy Warburton, 34, of Rhiwbina, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on February 24 doing 38mph in a Land Rover Range Rover on the A478 Begelly, Kilgetty, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £250 surcharge and £90 costs.

Scott Benjamin Ferris, 49, of Tower Hill, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on February 23 doing 47mph in a Volkswagen Tiguan on C3006 Meadow View, Robeston West, where the limit was 40mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Alexander Conrad Reynolds, 26, of Leegomery Road, Wellington, Telford, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on February 23 doing 36mph in a Ford KA on Freystrop, Johnston, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.