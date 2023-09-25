Whilst there are still a few weeks until the big day is officially here, retailers have already been sharing their Christmas ranges.

Including Marks and Spencer (M&S) who have revealed their entire collection, and better yet when you can get it.

With over 500 products hitting the shelves, it will see the likes of air-fryer-able party food and even a very special festive Christmas Colin.

Speaking of the Christmas collection, Kathryn Turner, M&S Food Director of Product Development, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year… and this Christmas we have over 500 brilliant products for shoppers to enjoy.

The baked Alaska (Image: Marks and Spencer's)

"We have developed the range with customers at the heart ensuring we bring them that M&S magic.

"This year's party food range really brings the fun, with brighter colours and even bolder flavours!

"My absolute favourite has to be the Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers – divine!

"To wash it down our Marks & Sparkle sparkling white and sparkling rosé come complete with 22-carat edible gold leaf, it couldn’t be more festive."

See M&S's full Christmas food range below.

M&S Christmas food range

Costing £7 you can get 'Our Best Ever Prawn Toast', which includes a black tiger prawn toast with spring onions and a zingy ponzu dip.

M&S is also selling '12 Vegetable Spring Rolls' for £5 and 'Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers' for £7.

'Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns' are coming to stores from November 15 - the handmade bao buns are packed with vegetables and hoisin sauce, costing £7.

Colin the Caterpillar is Christmas ready. (Image: Marks and Spencer)

Colin the Caterpillar is ready for the festive season wearing his best Christmas jumper, and woolly hat, costing £12 and available from December 13.

You can enjoy some M&S drinks this Christmas too with a 'Trio of Christmas Liqueurs' (£15) featured in light-up bottles - you can choose between Very Berry Vodka Liqueur, Stollen Rum Liqueur and Marmalade Gin Liqueur.

Of course, no Christmas dinner would be complete without a turkey, and you can get M&S's 'Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with all the Trimmings' for £45 in stores from November 29.

The Christmas biscuit tins. (Image: Marks and Spencers)

The turkey has pork & cranberry stuffing & dry cured bacon, slow cooked for tenderness and served with sous vide roast potatoes & dry cured bacon lardons, chantey carrots in maple & thyme butter, and red cabbage in festive spiced redcurrant sauce, with ultimate turkey gravy.

For dessert, you can get the 'Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log' (£15) which features a sponge coated in white chocolate ganache and hand-decorated.

M&S's Christmas range

You can order your M&S Christmas Food online from September 26 until December 11.