It may only just be coming up to October but Christmas will be here sooner than you know it.

Whilst there are still a few weeks until the big day is officially here, retailers have already been sharing their Christmas ranges. 

Including Marks and Spencer (M&S) who have revealed their entire collection, and better yet when you can get it. 

With over 500 products hitting the shelves, it will see the likes of air-fryer-able party food and even a very special festive Christmas Colin.

Speaking of the Christmas collection, Kathryn Turner, M&S Food Director of Product Development, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year… and this Christmas we have over 500 brilliant products for shoppers to enjoy. 

Western Telegraph: The baked AlaskaThe baked Alaska (Image: Marks and Spencer's)

"We have developed the range with customers at the heart ensuring we bring them that M&S magic.  

"This year's party food range really brings the fun, with brighter colours and even bolder flavours! 

"My absolute favourite has to be the Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers – divine! 

"To wash it down our Marks & Sparkle sparkling white and sparkling rosé come complete with 22-carat edible gold leaf, it couldn’t be more festive."

See M&S's full Christmas food range below. 

M&S Christmas food range

Costing £7 you can get 'Our Best Ever Prawn Toast', which includes a black tiger prawn toast with spring onions and a zingy ponzu dip. 

M&S is also selling '12 Vegetable Spring Rolls' for £5 and 'Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers' for £7. 

'Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns' are coming to stores from November 15 - the handmade bao buns are packed with vegetables and hoisin sauce, costing £7.

Western Telegraph: Colin the Caterpillar is Christmas ready. Colin the Caterpillar is Christmas ready. (Image: Marks and Spencer)

Colin the Caterpillar is ready for the festive season wearing his best Christmas jumper,  and woolly hat, costing £12 and available from December 13.

You can enjoy some M&S drinks this Christmas too with a 'Trio of Christmas Liqueurs' (£15) featured in light-up bottles - you can choose between Very Berry Vodka Liqueur, Stollen Rum Liqueur and Marmalade Gin Liqueur.

Of course, no Christmas dinner would be complete without a turkey, and you can get M&S's 'Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with all the Trimmings' for £45 in stores from November 29. 

Western Telegraph: The Christmas biscuit tins.The Christmas biscuit tins. (Image: Marks and Spencers)

The turkey has pork & cranberry stuffing & dry cured bacon, slow cooked for tenderness and served with sous vide roast potatoes & dry cured bacon lardons, chantey carrots in maple & thyme butter, and red cabbage in festive spiced redcurrant sauce, with ultimate turkey gravy.

For dessert, you can get the 'Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log' (£15) which features a sponge coated in white chocolate ganache and hand-decorated. 

M&S's Christmas range

Here are some of the highlights of the range:

  • Our Best Ever Prawn Toast- £7
  • 12 Vegetable Spring Rolls- £5
  • Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers- £7
  • Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns- £7
  • Christmas Jumper Colin the Caterpillar- £12
  • Trio of Christmas Liqueurs- £15
  • Triffle Caked Alaska- £12.50
  • Collection Scottish Salmon with Peppercorn & Mapel- £5.50
  • Garlic Bread Twist with Camembert- £8
  • Very Jelly Munch- £9
  • Millionaire's Flavour Irish Cream Liqueur- £12
  • Tiramisu Flavour Irish Cream Liqueur- £12
  • Marks & Spencer Rose Fizz- £10
  • Marks & Spencer Fizz- £10
  • Colin's Greatest Bits- £5
  • Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with all the Trimmings- £45
  • Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log- £15
  • Magical Christmas Village- £15

You can order your M&S Christmas Food online from September 26 until December 11.