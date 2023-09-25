It may only just be coming up to October but Christmas will be here sooner than you know it.
Whilst there are still a few weeks until the big day is officially here, retailers have already been sharing their Christmas ranges.
Including Marks and Spencer (M&S) who have revealed their entire collection, and better yet when you can get it.
With over 500 products hitting the shelves, it will see the likes of air-fryer-able party food and even a very special festive Christmas Colin.
Speaking of the Christmas collection, Kathryn Turner, M&S Food Director of Product Development, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year… and this Christmas we have over 500 brilliant products for shoppers to enjoy.
"We have developed the range with customers at the heart ensuring we bring them that M&S magic.
"This year's party food range really brings the fun, with brighter colours and even bolder flavours!
"My absolute favourite has to be the Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers – divine!
"To wash it down our Marks & Sparkle sparkling white and sparkling rosé come complete with 22-carat edible gold leaf, it couldn’t be more festive."
See M&S's full Christmas food range below.
M&S Christmas food range
Costing £7 you can get 'Our Best Ever Prawn Toast', which includes a black tiger prawn toast with spring onions and a zingy ponzu dip.
M&S is also selling '12 Vegetable Spring Rolls' for £5 and 'Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers' for £7.
'Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns' are coming to stores from November 15 - the handmade bao buns are packed with vegetables and hoisin sauce, costing £7.
Colin the Caterpillar is ready for the festive season wearing his best Christmas jumper, and woolly hat, costing £12 and available from December 13.
You can enjoy some M&S drinks this Christmas too with a 'Trio of Christmas Liqueurs' (£15) featured in light-up bottles - you can choose between Very Berry Vodka Liqueur, Stollen Rum Liqueur and Marmalade Gin Liqueur.
Of course, no Christmas dinner would be complete without a turkey, and you can get M&S's 'Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with all the Trimmings' for £45 in stores from November 29.
The turkey has pork & cranberry stuffing & dry cured bacon, slow cooked for tenderness and served with sous vide roast potatoes & dry cured bacon lardons, chantey carrots in maple & thyme butter, and red cabbage in festive spiced redcurrant sauce, with ultimate turkey gravy.
For dessert, you can get the 'Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log' (£15) which features a sponge coated in white chocolate ganache and hand-decorated.
M&S's Christmas range
Here are some of the highlights of the range:
- Our Best Ever Prawn Toast- £7
- 12 Vegetable Spring Rolls- £5
- Collection Pulled Beef & Potato Rosti Towers- £7
- Snowmen Steamed Bao Buns- £7
- Christmas Jumper Colin the Caterpillar- £12
- Trio of Christmas Liqueurs- £15
- Triffle Caked Alaska- £12.50
- Collection Scottish Salmon with Peppercorn & Mapel- £5.50
- Garlic Bread Twist with Camembert- £8
- Very Jelly Munch- £9
- Millionaire's Flavour Irish Cream Liqueur- £12
- Tiramisu Flavour Irish Cream Liqueur- £12
- Marks & Spencer Rose Fizz- £10
- Marks & Spencer Fizz- £10
- Colin's Greatest Bits- £5
- Collection British Oakham Slow Cooked Turkey with all the Trimmings- £45
- Passionfruit & White Chocolate Yule Log- £15
- Magical Christmas Village- £15
You can order your M&S Christmas Food online from September 26 until December 11.
