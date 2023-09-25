Regardless of what channel it is on, if you record or watch live television in the UK you must have a TV licence.

However, if you do not watch or record live TV, or stream BBC iPlayer, then you could be entitled to some of your money back.

You can apply for a refund if you won’t need your licence again before it expires, and you have at least one complete month left on it, due to not watching or recording live TV.

You could also be eligible for a refund if the licence fee for you expired less than two years ago.

How to get a TV Licence refund

UK households can apply for a refund on their TV licence here.

The amount you will be due in a refund will be worked out by TV Licensing, the organisation that issues TV licences.

They explain how they work out the amount you will be due here: “Any refund due is calculated in unused months. You must have at least one complete month left on your licence that you won’t need before it expires.

“So, you could get a refund for between one and 11 months, depending on how long you have left on your licence.

Moving house? 🏡



Moving your TV Licence to a new address is simple. All you’ll need is:



✅ your TV Licence number

✅ your last name

✅ the postcode on your current TV Licence.



To find out more, visit ➡ https://t.co/2BVOC5Atel pic.twitter.com/axOY8EhLLg — TV Licensing News (@tvlicensingnews) September 20, 2023

“You won’t be eligible for a refund if there is less than one month between the cancellation date and the expiry date.

“If you haven’t paid for your licence in full, its expiry date may be changed to reflect what you’ve paid.”

Refunds are usually processed and issued within 21 days of application.

However, your refund may be delayed if you have to be contacted for more information.

Any refund will be paid by cheque or a BACS transfer directly into your bank account.

Am I eligible for a free TV Licence?





For those of us aged 75 or over who are in receipt of Pension Credit, the TV Licence can be obtained for free rather than costing £159.

Guidance from TV Licensing says: “Free TV Licences are only available if you’re 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving Pension Credit.

“If you think you’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, please call 0300 790 6117* and speak to one of our advisors to request an application form (our lines are open between 8.30am and 6.30pm, from Monday to Friday).

“Once we’ve received your application it may take a few weeks to process. If there are any problems we’ll write to let you know. We may also call you if you have given us your phone number.

“There are separate arrangements in place for over 75s on the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey.”