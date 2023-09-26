For two consecutive nights last week the door of the family’s home is reported to have been kicked violently by a group of people.

Police say that they are investigating the incident which reportedly took place in the Gwelfor area of Fishguard on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of antisocial behaviour in the Gwelfor area of Fishguard at around 8.20pm on Wednesday, September 20,” said a force spokesperson.

“A complaint was made that a group of young people had hit or kicked a door in the area.

“A further complaint about a door being kicked was received on September 21, shortly before 8.30pm.

“Police staff are in contact with those affected.”

Anybody with any information on the alleged incidents should contact Dyfed-Powys Police via 101, by email on 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.

You can also message the force directly on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.