Police are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour that targeted the same property on two consecutive nights.
For two consecutive nights last week the door of the family’s home is reported to have been kicked violently by a group of people.
Police say that they are investigating the incident which reportedly took place in the Gwelfor area of Fishguard on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21.
“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of antisocial behaviour in the Gwelfor area of Fishguard at around 8.20pm on Wednesday, September 20,” said a force spokesperson.
“A complaint was made that a group of young people had hit or kicked a door in the area.
“A further complaint about a door being kicked was received on September 21, shortly before 8.30pm.
“Police staff are in contact with those affected.”
Anybody with any information on the alleged incidents should contact Dyfed-Powys Police via 101, by email on 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.
You can also message the force directly on social media.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
