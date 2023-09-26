This is the concern of residents who fear that unless Pembrokeshire County Council puts an immediate stop to the number of new sites that are granted consent to set up in those affected areas, the landscape is going to be blighted irreversibly.

“I find the situation unacceptable,” commented county councillor Alec Cormack.

“By allowing more and more caravan parks to operate from certain parts of south Pembrokeshire, the very nature of the landscape is being changed. And the concern is being shared by locas and visitors alike.

"The very reason why people choose to come to visit and live in this very beautiful part of the county is because of the way it looks. But this is in danger of being lost."

An independent report commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council in 2019 highlighted six areas within Pembrokeshire which are currently operating to full capacity with the number of existing caravan sites. These are Penally, New Hedges, Pleasant Valley, Summerhill, Narberth and Broadmoor.

The report, which was undertaken by White Associates using aerial photography of the entire county, determined that any new caravan sites should be positioned on low lying land away from the coast, and well screened by hedges.

But according to Cllr Cormack, Pembrokeshire County Council has rejected the report and is instead opting to wait until the next Local Development Plan is introduced before calling a halt on any new caravan parks. Cllr Cormack believes this could take several years to take effect.

“That report was paid for by public money, so it’s integral that its findings are taken into consideration,” continued Alec Cormack.

“Some areas of Pembrokeshire have a lot of caravan sites and other areas have none, yet the council appear to be ignoring their own evidence concerning those areas that are already at full capacity. In fact, they probably won’t even inform the councillors who may be making the decision that this evidence already exists.”

Cllr Cormack is now urging people to sign a petition requesting the county council to stop allowing consent for further sites in those areas which have reached maximum capacity.

He is aiming to secure 1,000 signatures by October 1 which will enable to debate on the petition to be held at the county council later that month. The petition can be signed by anyone living or working in Pembrokeshire and can either be signed online or on paper.