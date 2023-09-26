Bethan Picton, 26, was stopped by police officers as she drove her Seat Ibiza along Cromwell Street, Pembroke Dock, on April 14.

“She was stopped because of a defective headlight,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“There was a smell of cannabis emanating from her vehicle and as a result, swabs were taken.”

The drug swabs gave positive readings and confirmed that Picton, of Nubian Crescent, Hakin, had both cannabis and cocaine in her system.

She was taken to the police custody suite where she gave blood samples for further testing. These showed that she had 25mcg of cocaine in her blood (the specified legal limit is 10) and 183 mcg of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine (the specified legal limit is 50).

Bethan Picton pleaed guilty to two charges of drug-driving.

She was legally represented in court by duty solicitor Mr David Williams.

“My client was employed as a school learning assistant but as a result of the offence, she has now lost her job,” he said.

“This has been a real blow to her, to her self-confidence, to her self-esteem and of course, to her income.”

Mr Williams said that the defendant has since found alternative employment as a kitchen assistant at a hotel on Milford Haven marina.

She was ordered to pay a total of £435 comprising a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £100 court surcharge. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

