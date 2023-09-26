Transition Bro Gwaun (TBG) in Fishguard is using income from its community-funded wind turbine to help small businesses and groups in north Pembrokeshire to set up practical climate action projects.

The group has given more than £50,000 to 14 organisations since 2022, and more grants – ranging from a few hundred pounds up to £6,000 – will be available in 2024.

So far grants have been used to develop biodiversity projects within local schools and businesses; install renewable energy systems and reduce carbon emissions and energy bills for sports clubs, a community hall and a marine conservation group; to help a community project make rural transport more sustainable and to set up agricultural businesses that care for the environment.

The grants are for organisations that want to do something to help nature and the climate, particularly those that do not, as yet, have the resources, knowledge or expertise to develop such projects.

To help people find out more, Transition Bro Gwaun will be holding a Climate Fund Fair on Thursday, October 5 from 4 – 7pm.

The event will be held at Fishguard Rugby Club, West Street – one of the groups to have received a grant from TBG.

This drop-in event will provide information about the Community Climate Fund - what it does and how to apply - and there will be stands and discussion groups for people to share their experiences of how to plan, develop and run projects.

The programme will include contributions from a number of organisations that have already benefitted from the Community Climate Fund: If you would like more information about the Climate Fund Fair or would like to discuss an idea for a project you think your business or group could undertake, you can email TBG at transionbrogwaun@phonecoop.coop, go to www.transitionbrogwaun.org.uk or contact Chris Samra at transionbrogwaun@phonecoop.coop.