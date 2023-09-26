The Care Home, which specialises in supporting adults with long-term mental health conditions, marked their milestone with a garden party for staff, residents and family members who enjoyed a buffet lunch with a celebratory cake.

And each of the residents were presented with a goody bag.

Other attendees included the Mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Aden Brinn, Councillor David Simpson who is the Leader of Pembroke County Council and the CEO of Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown.

There were also presentations for staff champions as well as a special mention for chef Richard Butler, who was also celebrating 15 years’ service.

Service manager, Sarah Lees, commented: “I am so proud of my team and their dedication to the service and all of our our residents here. It’s been wonderful to celebrate with everyone today, and have that great opportunity to thank the employees here for everything they do.”

Pembroke Dock is operated by Shaw healthcare and provides up to 24 beds for long term nursing care for individuals who have enduring mental health learning disabilities or dementia.

Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.