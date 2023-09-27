On September 2 this year, Llanelli Magistrates Court made 41-year-old Graham Potter the subject of a domestic violence protection order (DVPO).

As part of the order, he was forbidden from contacting a named female and from entering a specified address in Pembrokeshire.

Magistrates heard that Potter had breached both these conditions yesterday Monday, September 25. He appeared in court the same day as the breaches.

Potter, currently of no fixed abode, admitted the breaches.

The court heard that this was a deliberate breach of the DVPO and was the third breach since the order was made earlier this month.

Magistrates jailed Potter for 21 days, saying that this was a serious offence and that he had shown ‘complete disregard’ for the domestic violence protection order.

The court took his guilty plea into account when imposing the sentence.