Haverfordwest Magistrates Court issued the warrant for 29-year-old Daniel Phillips yesterday, Monday, September 25.

The court heard that Phillips, currently of no fixed abode, was supposed to stay at an address approved by his supervisor following release from a period of imprisonment.

However, he had failed without reasonable excuse to reside at the approved premises between September 22 and September 25.

He had not obtained the prior permission of his supervisor for any stay of one or more nights at a different address.

Phillips did not attend court and magistrates issued an arrest warrant for failure to comply with a post-sentence supervision requirement.

The warrant was allocated to Dyfed-Powys Police for execution.